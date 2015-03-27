Calendar » Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen UnScripted

March 27, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

TWO NIGHTS ONLY! Friday & Saturday, March 27 & 28, at 8:00pm

Instant Karma Improv Comedy presents a Santa Barbara Premiere:

Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen UnScripted

directed by Dan O’Connor and Paul Rogan.

Each evening the company creates a completely improvised, full-length play in the style of the world’s greatest playwrights, authors and composers – in this case the great Jane Austen. A rotating cast of dazzling actors bring Austen to life starting with a single audience suggestion.

Jane Austen wrote only six novels, but her wit and wisdom left readers pining for more. Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen UnScripted gives audiences a chance to imagine the other books she might have written. The company creates a world of love-struck girls, brooding noblemen and charming cads. Although hearts are sure to be broken, true love will win out in the end.

Hailed as literary wizardry punctuated by breathtaking wit, Impro Theatre is renowned not only for imagination and hilarity, but also deft and subtle storytelling.