Calendar » Impro Theatre’s Twilight Zone UnScripted

November 20, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

From the theatrical geniuses who brought you Jane Austen UnScripted, Impro Theatre returns with an eerie, macabre, entirely spontaneous show that starts with a single audience suggestion. Enter the dimension of pure imagination as four completely improvised episodes are created at each performance.

Impro Theatre’s critically acclaimed, award-winning ensemble have absolutely no idea what will occur, so no two episodes are ever the same. Once they receive an audience suggestion, the lights go out, the theme music begins, and they, like you, enter another dimension - a dimension known only as...Twilight Zone... UnScripted.

“Phenomenal! A must see. A totally entertaining and stimulating evening of theater. Rod Serling would be proud.” – LA Examiner