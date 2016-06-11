Calendar » Improv Comedy Battle Royale

June 11, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Improv Comedy Battle Royale

In an art form never before seen by Santa Barbara audiences, Instant Karma and special guests from Ventura Improv Company will face off for one night at Center Stage Theater with Los Angeles’ award-winning Impro Theatre.

Audiences will cheer for their favorites in this hilarious, totally spontaneous, and (kinda) competitive evening of theatre. The rallying cry of the comic competitors as they pursue comedy glory will be: “Float like a butterfly, laugh till you pee!”

If you’re a fan of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” you’ll love Improv Comedy Battle Royale.

Saturday, June 11th at 8:00pm

$20.00 - General Admission and $15.00 – Students with I.D.

(805) 963-0408 or online @ centerstagetheater.org