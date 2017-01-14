Calendar » Improv For Teens

January 14, 2017 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Plaza Playhouse Theater Teen Improv workshop begins Jan. 14

The Plaza Playhouse Theater’s popular Improv Workshop, will begin a teen improv workshop on Saturday, Jan. 14 on stage at the Plaza Playhouse Theater in downtown Carpinteria. The eight-week workshop’s director is Tom Mueller, co-founder of Ventura Improv Company, Incorporated and its former artistic director and president.

This workshop will be for teens between the ages of 14 – 18. The first class on January 14 will be free.

The Improv Workshop will meet on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. through March 4. Enrollment is limited to 15 participants and is on a first come, first served basis.

The workshop fee for the 8 weeks is $100. Registration may be completed online at www.plazatheatercarpinteria.com or by sending a check to Plaza Playhouse Theater, ATTN: Improv Workshop, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013. Sorry, no drop-ins allowed. For more information call Lisa Soldo at (805) 729-0065

Tom Mueller_Plaza Improv Players: Tom Mueller, who co-founded the Ventura Improv Company 25 years ago, is the director for the Plaza Playhouse Theater’s improv group. The next Improv Workshop begins Jan. 14.

###

It is the mission of the Plaza Playhouse Theater to be a venue that is the center of arts and entertainment for the entire Carpinteria Valley community. A place where young and old can express their artistic talent in music, dance and theatre and also to enjoy what the world of entertainment has to offer. We endeavor to be a place that Carpinterians can proudly call their own. The theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in downtown Carpinteria. The phone number is (805) 684-6380, and the Web site is www.PlazaTheaterCarpinteria.com.