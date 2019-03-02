Pixel Tracker

IMPROV SHOW   $5   sbimprov.com

March 2, 2019 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Santa Barbara Improv Group proudly presents its monthly Short-Form Improv Show. Everything is made up on the spot. So bring friends and have a blast. Tickets are just $5 at the door or at sbimprov.com/shows.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Improv Group.
  • Starts: March 2, 2019 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Jefferson Hall, Unitarian Society, 1525 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: https://www.sbimprov.com/
  • Sponsors: The Santa Barbara Improv Group.
 
 
 