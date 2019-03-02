IMPROV SHOW $5 sbimprov.com
March 2, 2019 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
The Santa Barbara Improv Group proudly presents its monthly Short-Form Improv Show. Everything is made up on the spot. So bring friends and have a blast. Tickets are just $5 at the door or at sbimprov.com/shows.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Improv Group.
- Starts: March 2, 2019 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Jefferson Hall, Unitarian Society, 1525 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.sbimprov.com/
- Sponsors: The Santa Barbara Improv Group.