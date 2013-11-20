Calendar » Improving Relationships with Simple Methods

November 20, 2013 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

The foundation for improving your relationships and solving the problems in your life is to learn to cherish others. In this class, Kelsang Wangpo will provide practical advice from Buddha’s teachings and some simple meditation practices to help develop love in your heart, and to connect with those around you. Love has the power to solve all of our problems and to make our relationships more harmonious and meaningful.

This class will occur each Wednesday from November 20 to December 18.