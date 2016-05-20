Calendar » In Between the Seams: Mix’d Ingrdnts Dance Company

May 20, 2016 from 8pm - 10pm

In a world where the meaning of connection is rapidly changing and evolving, we explore the value and challenges of connection—with ourselves, our environments, and each other. Through a diverse mixture of movement and poetic prose, the all-female multi-genre, mixed-race dance company Mix'd Ingrdnts’ performance of In Between the Seams pushes boundaries and broadens understanding of the importance of human connection.

Watch their performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_qXCcgwAn8