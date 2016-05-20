In Between the Seams: Mix’d Ingrdnts Dance Company
In a world where the meaning of connection is rapidly changing and evolving, we explore the value and challenges of connection—with ourselves, our environments, and each other. Through a diverse mixture of movement and poetic prose, the all-female multi-genre, mixed-race dance company Mix'd Ingrdnts’ performance of In Between the Seams pushes boundaries and broadens understanding of the importance of human connection.
Watch their performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_qXCcgwAn8
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 20, 2016 8pm - 10pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCC Theater
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/