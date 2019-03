Calendar » In Bloom Artizen Market

March 9, 2019 from 2PM - 8PM

This Saturday, Telegraph Brewing Co. will be hosting the In Bloom Artizen Market featuring 11 local vendors (art, vintage clothing, jewelry, skin care, macrame, fresh baked bread, and more).

Join us for unique finds, live music by Taylor Casey, delicious eats from Beefhearts Pop-Up Restaurant, and craft beers from the brewery!

Check out our vendors:

@idratherknot_sb

@klappceramics

@kmb_woodcraft

@mugsandrugs

@colibri_la

@lazyeyeshop

@blueroseartwork

@summerlandbeachdesigns

@grossbonbon

@rivierabread

@knoticalfibers

@freefeather

@beefhearts

@telegraphbrewing