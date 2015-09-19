Calendar » In Bloom in Santa Barbara: Promising Practices in Nature-Based Urban Early Childhood Education

September 19, 2015 from 8:30am - 4:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara is excited to be partnering with Antioch University New England, the Academy of Forest Kindergarten Teachers, and the Wilderness Youth Project to offer In Bloom in Santa Barbara: Promising Practices in Nature-based Urban Early Childhood Education.

Come spend the day with us on Saturday, September 19 at the Open Alternative School in Santa Barbara at 4025 Foothill Road. We’ll spend time indoors and outdoors, listening and doing, thinking and playing. We’ll explore the school grounds and nearby urban gardens. And we’ll take full advantage of the accessible green spaces in the nearby neighborhood. All early childhood and early elementary parents, teachers, outdoor educators, and administrators with an interest in connecting children to the nearby natural and built environments are invited. Cost is $75. ** Click here to register **

For more information, visit antiochsb.edu/ibsb.