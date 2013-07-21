In Concert with Joshua Roman
The 2013 Music Academy of the West Jill and John C. Bishop Alumnus in Residence Joshua Roman curates ensembles of Academy Fellows throughout the Museum's galleries, providing an interactive experience for both audience and musicians. Roman is a cellist who attended the Music Academy of the West in 2002 with Yo-Yo Ma as his mentor. He has performed internationally, and was named a 2011 Ted Fellow for music. Presented in collaboration with the Music Academy of the West
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: July 21, 2013 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free for SBMA Members/Free with Museum admission for Non-Members
- Location: Selected Museum galleries