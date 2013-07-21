Calendar » In Concert with Joshua Roman

July 21, 2013 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

The 2013 Music Academy of the West Jill and John C. Bishop Alumnus in Residence Joshua Roman curates ensembles of Academy Fellows throughout the Museum's galleries, providing an interactive experience for both audience and musicians. Roman is a cellist who attended the Music Academy of the West in 2002 with Yo-Yo Ma as his mentor. He has performed internationally, and was named a 2011 Ted Fellow for music. Presented in collaboration with the Music Academy of the West