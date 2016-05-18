Calendar » In Football We Trust

May 18, 2016 from 6pm - 7:30pm

Telling a contemporary American story, this film transports viewers deep inside Salt Lake City, Utah’s tightly-knit and complex Polynesian community – one of the chief sources for the modern influx of Pacific Islander NFL players. Shot over a four-year time period with unprecedented access, the film intimately portrays four young Polynesian men who strive to overcome gang violence and near poverty to realize the promise of NFL football. (90 min, English, 2016)

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnxzYQRBlyE