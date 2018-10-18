Friday, October 19 , 2018, 12:39 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

In Light of the Fires: An Evening with Rabbi Shais Taub

October 18, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
As we approach the 1 year anniversary of the Thomas Fire and Mudslides, Chabad of S. Barbara presents In Light of the Fires, an evening with noted author and lecturer, Rabbi Shais Taub. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Chabad of S. Barbara
  • Starts: October 18, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Carrillo Ballroom 100 E. Carrillo Street
  • Website: www.sbchabad.org/lectureseries
  • Sponsors: Chabad of S. Barbara
 
 
 