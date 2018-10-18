In Light of the Fires: An Evening with Rabbi Shais Taub
October 18, 2018 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
As we approach the 1 year anniversary of the Thomas Fire and Mudslides, Chabad of S. Barbara presents In Light of the Fires, an evening with noted author and lecturer, Rabbi Shais Taub.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Chabad of S. Barbara
- Price: Free
- Location: Carrillo Ballroom 100 E. Carrillo Street
- Website: www.sbchabad.org/lectureseries
