April 26, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

You already know and love the songs, but In My Life: A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles gives you a chance to get a fresh perspective on the story of the band that made them. More than just a live musical tribute show, In My Life tells the Fab Four's tale through the eyes of their late manager, Brian Epstein, who acts as narrator to renowned tribute band Abbey Road's live performance of some 33 Beatles classics. From their groundbreaking appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show to their final rooftop performance at the Apple Corp. offices, and "I Want to Hold Your Hand" to the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's and beyond, this exciting production gives new life to the story of rock's greatest band.