Calendar » “In Search of a Sustainable Heart” with counselor Michael Kreitsek, MS

March 10, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The HEALTHY LIFESTYLES CIRCLE from INTERPLAY

‘A Forum for supporting one another in Healthy Living’

with host and Food as Medicine specialist Kathelee Banister, MS, LAc

presents:

In SEARCH OF A SUSTAINABLE HEART:

Living, Loving, Dreaming, and Dying in Uncertain Times

facilitated by:

Michael Kreitsek, MA

"Life Counseling from a Buddhist Perspective"



Monday, March 10th

at 7:00pm

WHERE: 2012 Chapala-The Quaker Space

(just up from the corner of Mission and Chapala)

street parking available

This evening is an invitation to come together to explore

the ways we sustain and nurture ourselves in these times

of increasing uncertainty.

Michael Kreitsek will facilitate this experience

with an atmosphere of compassion, clarity, and curiosity.

Michael received his Master's Degree in Transpersonal Counseling

Psychology from Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado,

where he maintained a private practice for several years

before returning to Santa Barbara in 2003 where he currently offers

transformational Life Counseling from a Buddhist perspective.

His passion is helping people discover true inner sustainability.

Donations accepted to compensate the Quakers for use of their Space

Join us for the series and be your best in 2014!