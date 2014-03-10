“In Search of a Sustainable Heart” with counselor Michael Kreitsek, MS
The HEALTHY LIFESTYLES CIRCLE from INTERPLAY
‘A Forum for supporting one another in Healthy Living’
with host and Food as Medicine specialist Kathelee Banister, MS, LAc
presents:
In SEARCH OF A SUSTAINABLE HEART:
Living, Loving, Dreaming, and Dying in Uncertain Times
facilitated by:
Michael Kreitsek, MA
"Life Counseling from a Buddhist Perspective"
Monday, March 10th
at 7:00pm
WHERE: 2012 Chapala-The Quaker Space
(just up from the corner of Mission and Chapala)
street parking available
This evening is an invitation to come together to explore
the ways we sustain and nurture ourselves in these times
of increasing uncertainty.
Michael Kreitsek will facilitate this experience
with an atmosphere of compassion, clarity, and curiosity.
Michael received his Master's Degree in Transpersonal Counseling
Psychology from Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado,
where he maintained a private practice for several years
before returning to Santa Barbara in 2003 where he currently offers
transformational Life Counseling from a Buddhist perspective.
His passion is helping people discover true inner sustainability.
Donations accepted to compensate the Quakers for use of their Space
Join us for the series and be your best in 2014!
