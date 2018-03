Calendar » In the Saddle - A Talk

July 13, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Explore our latest exhibition with a presentation by the curators.

In The Saddle features a fascinating display of saddles by legendary local makers, western art, authentic attire, Old Spanish Days history, and stories of the cowboy way of life in Santa Barbara County.

Members are $15/ Guests $20. Reservation required.

About the speakers:

Tom Peterson

Tom Peterson is the Vice President and Curator of the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara. He is also an expert on the Santa Barbara Historical Museum’s saddle collections.

Bill Reynolds

Publisher and author William Reynolds has worked in the Western Industry for over 35 years. He authored “The Art Of The Western Saddle,” which was named Equine Book of the Year in 2004 by American Horse Publications and published western journals The Cowboy Way and Ranch & Reata. Along with horseman Buck Brannaman, he wrote the best-selling “The Faraway Horses” and “Believe: A Horseman’s Journey.” He is currently preparing a monograph dedicated to artist Joe DeYong, to be released this fall. Mr Reynolds serves as a Museum trustee.