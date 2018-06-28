Calendar » In “The Trauma of Cancer: Recovering From The Distress Of a Diagnosis” by Michael Vogel, MA, PhD(c),

June 28, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.

While Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is usually a response to a traumatic event such as a serious accident or natural disaster, it can also occur in patients diagnosed with cancer. How does one cope with the psychological distress of cancer?

Michael Vogel, Founder & Director at Janus Counseling Center in Santa Barbara, CA, will offer insights informed by his clinical work and his own personal experience with complex trauma. He will focus on relationships and its important role in the healing process, and through mythological exploration guide us in integrating self-care wellness practices into our lives.

The lecture is open to the public and is free of charge. Dr. Vogel will host a question and answer session following the lecture.