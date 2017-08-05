Calendar » In the Vineyard & On the Farm

August 5, 2017 from 4:30pm - 7:00pm

Enjoy dining with the Winemaker, Chef, and Farmer, August 5, at the annual “In the Vineyard & On The Farm” farm-to-table event in Los Olivos. Hosts Sam & Shawnda Marmostein, owners of the Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, welcome guests to their family property; sharing their Bernat wines and Café Farm produce during an evening of delicious local cuisine and great company. This annual event sells out every year, and is a beloved must-experience tradition.

The afternoon begins with passed hors d’oeuvres on the lawn in front of the Bernat vines that grew the grapes from which the wines of the evening were created. Guests who want to learn more about the organic vineyard and Café Farm will be invited on a tour to learn more about where their wine and meal began. While the tours are taking place and guests are getting to know each other, Chef Chris Joslyn of the Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, will be preparing a three-course dinner created from freshly picked Café Farm produce and a main course featuring meat sourced from a local ranch. Guests will gather together on each side of a long farm table, set between the vines and the farm and beautifully adorned with fresh flowers straight from the garden, to enjoy their repast as the last of the summer’s afternoon eases into the evening.

“In the Vineyard & On the Farm” celebrates the best of the small town lifestyle of Los Olivos. From the friendly, warm, greeting upon arrival, through the intimate conversations discussing the care and nurturing behind the vineyard and farm, to the delicious heart and soul menu designed by classically trained Chef Joslyn.

Tickets for “In the Vineyard & On The Farm” are now available online at www.WineMerchantCafe.com/special-events for $125/person (includes tax and gratuity). Tickets are limited, so don’t delay. This public event is a benefit for the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community, a 501(c)3 non-profit. For Questions, please contact Shawnda Marmorstein at [email protected]