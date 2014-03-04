Calendar » “In Treatment” Scene Workshop

March 4, 2014 from 7:00PM - 10:00PM

In Treatment is an HBO show about a psychotherapist, played by Gabriel Byrne, who questions his abilities and gets help by reuniting with his old therapist whom he has not seen for 10 years.

TV director Paris Barclay, President of the Directors Guild of America (DGA), and TV writer Alison Tatlock will join us for a post-screening Q&A. They will also conduct a workshop in which a scene from the next episode of In Treatment will be shot by Pollock Theater production interns using UCSB Theater Department actors.