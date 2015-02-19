Calendar » Ina Garten

February 19, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3070 or (805) 893-3535

Emmy-winning Host of the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa

An Evening with Ina Garten

Thurs, Feb 19, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

“Food is not about impressing people. It’s about making them feel comfortable.” – Ina Garten



New York Times best-selling cookbook author and Food Network TV host Ina Garten – aka “The Barefoot Contessa” to her many fans – is beloved for her simple, straightforward approach to cooking and effortless take on entertaining. The story of her rise to culinary icon is legendary: She opened a specialty food store in the Hamptons while working as a nuclear budget analyst at the White House and went on to write celebrated cookbooks and star in her own TV show. Garten will share a charming insider’s view of her world and the pleasures of good food, cooked with love and passion.



Pre-signed books will be available for purchase