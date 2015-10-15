Calendar » INAUGURAL LECTURE: Ecstasy

October 15, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

INAUGURAL LECTURE: Ecstasy

Ann Taves (Religious Studies, UCSB)

Thursday, October 15, 2015 / 4:00 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

Ann Taves is a former President of the American Academy of Religion. She holds the chair of Catholic Studies at the university. Taves is especially known for her work Religious Experience Reconsidered, stressing the importance of the findings and theoretical foundations of cognitive science for modern religionists.

Empirically, she pursues research primarily within the contexts of American religious history, the history of Christianity in the modern era, and the history of the scientific study of religion, psychology, and related phenomena (e.g., psychical phenomena, magic, superstition). Theoretically, her work builds on classical theorists, such as Durkheim and Weber, as well as evolutionary and developmental approaches to the study of human behavior.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Humanities and the Brain.