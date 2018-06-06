Calendar » INAUGURAL LECTURE: War in History and Memory

October 25, 2012 from 4:00pm

John Talbott (History, UCSB) Wars have been fought throughout the long history of record-keeping societies and in nearly every generation. The essence of war is violence—deadly violence—employed by a state in pursuit of an end. The basic fact of war is killing and being killed. History tells war stories. Memory recalls them. Some war stories are true; some are not. Of many it is hard to say.