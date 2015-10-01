Calendar » INAUGURAL MEETING: Architecture & Mind Research Focus Group

October 1, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 1 / 5:00 PM

IHC Research Seminar Room, 6056 HSSB

The new Research Focus Group is dedicated to readings about and discussions of the various ways in which the humanities, cognitive psychology, and behavioral/cognitive geography examine and think about human comprehension of space and place, orientation within a designed environment, perception of architectural and aesthetic details, and architecture’s relations to both the human body and mind.

The inaugural meeting of the new Architecture & Mind Research Focus Group will allow everybody interested in the topic of architecture and mind to meet the conveners and other participants, and to learn about the goals and program of the group for the academic year 2015-16.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Architecture & Mind RFG.