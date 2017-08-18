Inaugural Santa Barbara Vipers Golf Fundraiser
Date: Friday, August 18, 2017
Time: Shotgun Start at 12:30pm, Check In 11:30am
Where: Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Rd., Goleta CA 93117
Fee: $130/Player or $520/Foursome if paid at event OR $110/Player or $440/Foursome if paid prior to event. Dinner, green fee, cart and unlimited range balls included in fee. Awards ceremony and auction to follow after golf.
Contest Entry: $25/player for Longest Drive, Closest To The Pin and 2 Mulligans.
Please make checks payable to Santa Barbara Vipers and mail to:
Santa Barbara Vipers, 7392 Chapman Place #A, Goleta CA 93117
