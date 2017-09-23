Calendar » Incognito

September 23, 2017 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

How much of our identity is created by our minds and our memories? Award-winning playwright Nick Payne (Constellations) explores this question in the West Coast premiere of his dazzling new play about what it means to be human. Four actors play 21 characters in interwoven stories (some based on true events) that examine the extent to which our identities and our choices are governed by the complex and delicate mechanisms of the brain. Payne’s moving and deeply profound play seeks to make sense of the relationship between the physical and metaphysical. Directed by Indy Award-winning director Katharine Farmer (The Nibroc Trilogy), INCOGNITO previews on Sept. 13-15 and opens Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre in Ventura followed by an after party at Rhumb Line Restaurant in the Ventura Harbor.

The first of the interconnected stories in INCOGNITO is based on a true story about Thomas Harvey, a doctor who steals Albert Einstein’s brain and risks everything he holds dear in the hope of doing future research and understanding the nature of genius. The second story introduces the audience to Henry Maison, a young man who experiences short-term memory loss after a brain operation. Unable to form any new memories, Henry is hopelessly caught in a never-ending loop of confusion, with fleeting moments of awareness of his situation. In the third story, a clinical neuropsychologist prides herself on understanding other people’s needs for human connection, but struggles with her own.

INCOGNITO debuted in London with a sell-out run at the Bush Theatre in May of 2014. The play was performed Off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club in May, 2016, receiving an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

INCOGNITO opens on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through October 1, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.