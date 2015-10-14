Income Inequality
October 14, 2015 from 7:00PM - 9:00PM
Come and join us to explore a deeper understanding of the causes of escalating income inequality, recommendations on what we need to do to reverse it and thereby reduce the social injustice it causes. We will see a video of economics Professor emeritus Richard Wolff with a discussion session midway through and at the end of his talk.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
- Price: Free
- Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
- Website: http://LiveOakGoleta.org
