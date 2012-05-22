Calendar » “Indah”

May 22, 2012 from 7 p.m.

Now in its sixth year, La Petite Chouette Aerial Dance Company’s subsequent exploration of the new modern circus takes its audiences to new heights, weaving a luscious tale of love, loss, and resurgence. Interlacing eight classic and invented aerial apparatus with contemporary dance, the program will unfold in three phases, sending the audience on a visually stunning journey into the emotional depths of the human heart.