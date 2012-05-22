“Indah”
May 22, 2012 from 7 p.m.
Now in its sixth year, La Petite Chouette Aerial Dance Company’s subsequent exploration of the new modern circus takes its audiences to new heights, weaving a luscious tale of love, loss, and resurgence. Interlacing eight classic and invented aerial apparatus with contemporary dance, the program will unfold in three phases, sending the audience on a visually stunning journey into the emotional depths of the human heart.
Event Details
- Starts: May 22, 2012 7 p.m.
- Price: Tickets are $30.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=771&returnto=list