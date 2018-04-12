Calendar » Indian Heritage

April 12, 2018 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Indian Heritage is a Native American art exhibition that compliments the film Great Walls of Indian Heritage. The genesis of this exhibit starts at the red road, and the American Indian Student Association inspires its vitality. Andrew has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Tufts University in Medford, MA and is currently a graduate student at the UCSB obtaining his Master of Fine Arts degree. Please join artist, Andrew Morrison, for an opening reception in the MCC lounge at 6pm, with a special screening of his film “Great Walls of Indian Heritage” in the MCC Theater at 7pm.