Calendar » Indie Rockers The Agreeables at Dargan’s

May 2, 2015 from 10:00 pm - 12:30 pm

Local indie rockers The Agreeables will be taking their melodious high-flying secret powers to Dargan's for a night of suds, songs and superhero schtick. More info: www.theagreeables.com or a clip from their last show at Blind Tiger https://youtu.be/EztWQ1nvrdw

​​

ADDRESS: 18 E Ortega St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

(805) 568-0702