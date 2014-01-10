Indie Rockers The Agreeables Turn New Page at Granada Books
January 10, 2014 from 8:00pm - 9:00pm
Come browse the, always fun, local indie-rockers The Agreeables as they turn a new page at Granada Books on Friday January 10, 8-9pm. The band plays beautiful, melodic originals and classic covers. More info: www.theagreeables.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: Free
- Location: Granada Books 224 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.theagreeables.com