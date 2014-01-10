Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Indie Rockers The Agreeables Turn New Page at Granada Books

January 10, 2014 from 8:00pm - 9:00pm

Come browse the, always fun, local indie-rockers The Agreeables as they turn a new page at Granada Books on Friday January 10, 8-9pm. The band plays beautiful, melodic originals and classic covers. More info: www.theagreeables.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 10, 2014 8:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Granada Books 224 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.theagreeables.com
 
 
 