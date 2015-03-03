Calendar » “Indigenous Peoples of the Americas” Exhibition Opening Event

March 3, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

To celebrate the opening of the UCSB Library exhibition “Indigenous Peoples of the Americas: Roots, Resistance, and Resurgence,” Chumash ceremonial dances will take place outside the Library, followed by a reception in the Mary Cheadle Room on the third floor. This exhibition, which explores Indigenous peoples’ heritage and identity, features ancient and modern objects from the Library’s Special Research Collections, and items on loan, including a Chumash canoe called a tomol; pre-Columbian artifacts; medicinal plants; and contemporary graphic art, literature and theater. Exhibition dates are Feb. 10 through June 30, 2015, in UCSB Library's Special Research Collections (third floor).