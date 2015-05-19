Calendar » “Indigenous Peoples of the Americas” Panel Discussion

May 19, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Three Chumash people will share how the UCSB Library exhibition “Indigenous Peoples of the Americas: Roots, Resistance, and Resurgence” relates to their community. The exhibition, which explores Indigenous peoples’ heritage and identity, features ancient and modern objects from the Library’s Special Research Collections, and items on loan, including a Chumash canoe called a tomol; pre-Columbian artifacts; medicinal plants; and contemporary graphic art, literature and theater. The discussion will take place in the Mary Cheadle Room on the third floor. Exhibition dates are Feb. 10 through June 30, in UCSB Library's Special Research Collections (third floor).