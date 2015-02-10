Calendar » Indigenous Peoples of the Americas: Roots, Resistance, and Resurgence Exhibition

February 10, 2015 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

The exhibition “Indigenous Peoples of the Americas: Roots, Resistance, and Resurgence,” will be on display in the UCSB Library’s Special Research Collections (on the third floor) from Feb. 10-June 30, most weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exhibition, which explores Indigenous peoples’ heritage and identity, features ancient and modern objects from the Library’s Special Research Collections, and items on loan, including a Chumash canoe called a tomol; pre-Columbian artifacts; medicinal plants; and contemporary graphic art, literature and theater. Opening Event: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Chumash ceremonial dances will take place outside the Library followed by a reception at 5 p.m. in the Mary Cheadle Room on the third floor. Panel: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, in the Mary Cheadle Room, three Chumash people will share how the exhibition relates to their community.