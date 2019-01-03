Calendar » Indivisible Santa Barbara General Meeting

January 3, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Please join Indivisible Santa Barbara for a general meeting on January 3 - a date designated as an Indivisible Day of Action since it coincides with the first day the Democratic-majority Congress convenes.

Before the meeting, ISB would like input on the most important goals for the new year and beyond. So we’re asking our members to please fill out a very brief poll to help us understand what priorities and interests are the most important to YOU – please do this whether you are coming to the January 3 meeting or not: INDIVISIBLE SANTA BARBARA POLL: ISB on Offense. To give you some ideas and framework, please visit Indivisible Santa Barbara to watch a short video from indivisible.org and read articles in the new Indivisible 2.0 Guide.

New members always welcome! We look forward to seeing everyone and discussing the poll results at the meeting.