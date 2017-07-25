Calendar » Industry Tour: Marian Medical Center

July 25, 2017 from 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Industry Tours are organized to support, provide information for, and raise awareness of industry and manufacturing in Santa Maria. Factory tours, special events and timely topics are presented each month.



This month, we will be taking an on-site tour of Marian Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department and Heart Center!



All attendees should enter Marian Regional Medical Center at the new hospital front entrance on Palisade Drive.



Please arrive by 7:30am and meet by the chapel at Marian Regional Medical Center. Tours will begin promptly at 7:45am and run until 9:00am.



Food and refreshments will be provided.



Industry Tours are open to anyone by RSVP'ing to [email protected] by July 2