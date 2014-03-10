Calendar » Infectious, Enthusiastic and Enchanting

March 10, 2014 from 8pm

Audiences can expect to be delighted and surprised as UCSB lecturer Christopher Rountree once again leads the UCSB Chamber Orchestra and Chamber Players in a varied and unpredictable music program.

The Los Angeles Times recently described Rountree’s works as Artistic Director and conductor of the wild UP modern music collective by stating, “Christoher Rountree, wild UP’s 27 year old Artistic Directed conducted with infectious enthusiasm…it was magnificent.”

That same sort of wild, infectious and magnificent direction is sure to wow audiences as the recently formed Chamber Orchestra performs on campus as part of the Music Department’s Winter Quarter events series. Those in attendance are bound to be impressed by the varied and unusual program presented y Rountree and his Chamber Players.

As Gerald Carpenter advised when writing about the Orchestra’s premiere performance last year, “I’m prepared to be impressed.”