Info Meeting – Prep for Catholic Children’s Baptism

February 1, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

INFORMATION MEETING:

A JOYFUL PATH TO CATHOLIC BAPTISM AND FIRST EUCHARIST

A Spiritual Curriculum for Young Hearts in Jesus’ teachings. We offer a belief with practice curriculum in the traditions of the Catholic Faith that teaches God within all. We teach the sacred Scriptures and other wisdom stories that follow the teachings and the path of Jesus. Are you and your family searching for a progressive, creative, Catholic curriculum for your children or Grandchildren? Our teachings are inclusive, joy-full, compassionate, and intelligent.

YOUR CHILD COULD BE BAPTIZED THIS EASTER.

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is actively creating a New Way to be Catholic rooted in the Christian values of Compassion, Peace, Justice and Love. All are welcome.

Saturday February 1— 6:30 PM

First Congregational Church

2101 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Contact: Deacon Cindy - [email protected] or call 805.366.0363