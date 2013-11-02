Calendar » Information on Master Gardener 2014 Class

November 2, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Santa Barbara County Master Gardeners Present a Free Orientation Meeting:

Information on Master Gardener Class 2014

Santa Barbara, California

Saturday, November 2, 2013

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County would like to announce the 2014 Training Class for prospective Master Gardeners. There will be an Orientation Meeting on Saturday, November 2, 2014 at the UCCE office, 6950 Hollister Avenue, Suite 275, Goleta, from 10:00 A.M. to 12 P.M. At this orientation you will hear more about the program, expectations and requirements, and have the opportunity to meet current Master Gardeners. There will be a question and answer period during the orientation.

The classes are set to commence on February 12, 2014 at the UCCE offices. All classes are from 1:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. Classes continue on subsequent Wednesdays and will finish on June 18, 2014 with a graduation ceremony. Speakers have been scheduled from the University of California (UC) educational and research system as well as current Master Gardeners.

If interested in the Orientation Meeting, please call (805) 893-3485. The application to become a Master Gardener (MG) can be downloaded from the Master Gardener web site:

http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener/Interested_in_Becoming_a_Master_Gardener/