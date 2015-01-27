Calendar » Informational meeting to become a foster parent

January 27, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

As a foster parent, you become a link in a lifelong chain. You can provide the unconditional healing, support, and guidance that can help a child and siblings thrive and grow as every child needs. When children have been removed from their families for whatever period of time, they especially need a loving parent to tuck them into bed, provide comfort and play, prepare meals with them, and even encourage them to go to college. If you are looking for a way to make a difference in the world, make a world of difference in the life of a child by becoming a foster parent. Children and Family Services welcome you to attend an open informational meeting to help you decide if foster parenting is the right choice for you.

Who: Foster VC Kids

What: Ventura County Foster Parent Informational Meeting

When: January 27, 2015 Tuesday, 6-8 p.m

Where: Most meetings are held at the Human Services Agency, 855 Partridge Drive, Ventura.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.

