Calendar » Informational meeting to become a foster parent

September 22, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

As a foster parent, you become a link in a lifelong chain. You can provide the unconditional healing, support, and guidance that can help a child and siblings thrive and grow as every child needs. When children have been removed from their families for whatever period of time, they especially need a loving parent to tuck them into bed, provide comfort and play, prepare meals with them, and even encourage them to go to college. If you are looking for a way to make a difference in the world, make a world of difference in the life of a child by becoming a foster parent. Foster VC Kids welcomes you to attend an open informational meeting that will explore foster parenting and help you decide if it’s is the right choice for you.

Event Information:

Who: Antioch Church, a member of Foster VC Kids Faith in Motion partnership

What: A gathering to explore foster parenting, understand the unique challenges of foster children and discover how you can make a difference. Evening includes screening of the short film ReMoved and Q&A with foster parent, trainer and mentor Wendy Homan.

When: Tuesday, September 22, 2015 at 7 p.m.

Where: Antioch Church, 4555 Runway St., Simi Valley, CA. 93063

Register at http://antiochsimihub.org/foster/ or by calling 805-581-1628.

About Ventura County Human Services Agency, Foster VC Kids

Ventura County Human Services Agency (VCHSA) strengthens families, supports self-sufficiency and promotes safety, health, and well-being. All of their service areas operate and perform at the highest level to meet the needs of individuals, families, and the community by providing assistance, aid, and protection for foster youth and beyond. VCHSA demonstrates the ability to work in multicultural environments and ensures that policies, programs, and actions communicate respect for the dignity of all people. Visit www.fostervckids.org for more information.