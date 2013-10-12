Informed Choices/Candid Conversations
Informed Choices / Candid Conversations - Saturday, October 12 from
8:30am - 2:00pm at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Burtness
Auditorium (Pueblo Street at Bath Street).
The community is invited to learn about the importance of advance health
care planning to help make informed choices about medical care and to
help have candid conversations with loved ones to ensure their wishes
are honored. Sharon Kennedy, attorney-at-law and Dr. Michael Bordofsky
will address common legal and medical concerns and the importance of
planning. Guests will receive a free copy of Five Wishes.
A no-host lunch is available at the Cottage Hospital cafeteria. Parking is
available in the Pueblo Parking Structure; ticket validation is available. To
register, please contact Marcia Tobocman at [email protected] or
(850) 690-6260.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Cottage Health Systems
- Starts: October 12, 2013 8:30am - 2:00pm
- Price: n/a
- Location: Burtness Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Cottage Health Systems