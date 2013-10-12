Calendar » Informed Choices/Candid Conversations

October 12, 2013 from 8:30am - 2:00pm

Informed Choices / Candid Conversations - Saturday, October 12 from

8:30am - 2:00pm at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital's Burtness

Auditorium (Pueblo Street at Bath Street).

The community is invited to learn about the importance of advance health

care planning to help make informed choices about medical care and to

help have candid conversations with loved ones to ensure their wishes

are honored. Sharon Kennedy, attorney-at-law and Dr. Michael Bordofsky

will address common legal and medical concerns and the importance of

planning. Guests will receive a free copy of Five Wishes.

A no-host lunch is available at the Cottage Hospital cafeteria. Parking is

available in the Pueblo Parking Structure; ticket validation is available. To

register, please contact Marcia Tobocman at [email protected] or

(850) 690-6260.