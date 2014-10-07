Calendar » ‘Inocente’ (2012)

October 7, 2014 from 7:00pm

In this Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Short Subject, filmmakers follow a young artist in San Diego on her touching journey as an undocumented, homeless youth who finds herself and her purpose with help from a nonprofit arts educator. This inspirational story highlights the importance of innovative and progressive arts education, and provides a rare look into the lives of undocumented immigrants in the United States through one strong young woman’s experience.

Admission is free. Sponsored by the Center for Equality and Justice, the Graduate School of Education and the Art Department. For more information, contact Maureen Lorimer at [email protected] or the CEJ at 805-493-3694 or [email protected]