November 30, 2016 from 7:00pm

Celebrated for its moving storyline and gorgeous animation, "Inside Out" (dir. Pete Docter, 2015) conjures a vivid portrait of resilience in eleven-year-old Riley and her animated emotions, who together face a difficult several days following a cross-country move. The film's exploration of Riley's emotional life reflects current neuroscience research, thanks in part to the work of UC Berkeley Professor Dacher Keltner (a UCSB alumnus), who served as a scientific consultant to the filmmakers.

UCSB Professor of Psychology David Sherman and Professor Keltner, both affiliates of the SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind, will join UCSB Professor of Film & Media Studies Anna Brusutti for a post-screening discussion.