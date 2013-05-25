Calendar » INSIDE OUT: 2013 UCSB Master of Fine Arts Exhibition

May 25, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

The work of seven artists completing their Master of Fine Arts degrees at UC Santa Barbara will be on display at the Art, Design and Architecture Museum at UC Santa Barbara May 25 - June 16, 2013. Reflective of the diverse nature of contemporary art, the show will include film, video, painting, graphic design, installation, assemblage, and sculpture. For information on the artists and to see examples of their work, please visit http://www.museum.ucsb.edu/exhibitions/upcoming#mfa2013.