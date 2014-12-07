Calendar » Inside/Out: A Comedic Look at Prison and Re-Entry

December 7, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Inside/Out is a Commedia Dell'Arte play presented by Poetic Justice Project, a theatre program comprised of formerly incarcerated actors. Commedia is a style of masked, slapstick comedy that dates back to 16th Century Italy. The play follows a character Damian from trial to prison to parole. It is directed by Gale McNeeley. For additional information, visit: http://www.poetic justiceproject.org.