Inside/Out: A Comedic Look at Prison and Re-Entry
December 7, 2014 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm
Inside/Out is a Commedia Dell'Arte play presented by Poetic Justice Project, a theatre program comprised of formerly incarcerated actors. Commedia is a style of masked, slapstick comedy that dates back to 16th Century Italy. The play follows a character Damian from trial to prison to parole. It is directed by Gale McNeeley. For additional information, visit: http://www.poetic justiceproject.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Poetic Justice Project
- Starts: December 7, 2014 3:00pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Suggested donation: $15 adults, $10 students
- Location: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church, 820 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta
- Website: http://www.poeticjusticeproject.org
