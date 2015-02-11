Calendar » Inside Perspective: Future of the Past-WWII Documentaries

February 11, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: FUTURE OF THE PAST presents World War II documentaries on 35mm film. The films screened will include Churchill's Island (1942), With the Marines at Tarawa (1944), and Women are Warriors (1942).

Following the 35mm screening, there will be a discussion with Documentary Curator at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Ed Carter. During the discussion, there will be video clips of Battle of Midway (1942), John Ford's footage of the making of Battle of Midway, and The True Glory (1945).