Inside Perspectives: Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

October 23, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: SCORSESE presents Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and a post-screening Q&A with Best Supporting Actress nominee Diane Ladd. There will be a reception following the Q&A.

Alice, a recently widowed woman, goes on the road with her precocious young son determined to make a new life for herself as a singer. She winds up taking a job at Mel’s Diner and soon finds strength and self- worth through her friendship with the other waitresses, notably saucy “Flo,” played by Diane Ladd. Ms. Ladd received an Oscar nomination, a BAFTA Best Supporting Actress Award, and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.