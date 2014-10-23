Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 12:10 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Inside Perspectives: Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

October 23, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: SCORSESE presents Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore and a post-screening Q&A with Best Supporting Actress nominee Diane Ladd.  There will be a reception following the Q&A.

Alice, a recently widowed woman, goes on the road with her precocious young son determined to make a new life for herself as a singer. She winds up taking a job at Mel’s Diner and soon finds strength and self- worth through her friendship with the other waitresses, notably saucy “Flo,” played by Diane Ladd. Ms. Ladd received an Oscar nomination, a BAFTA Best Supporting Actress Award, and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Carsey-Wolf Center, Department of Film and Media Studies
  • Starts: October 23, 2014 7:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $5 Students / $10 Community
  • Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
  • Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock
