Inside Perspectives: Future of the Past-Out of Print

February 25, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: FUTURE OF THE PAST presents Out of Print. This documentary explores the importance of revival cinema and 35mm exhibition - seen through the lens of the patrons of the New Beverly Cinema - a unique and independent revival cinema in Los Angeles. There will be a post-screening Q&A with the director Julia Marchese.