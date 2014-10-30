Calendar » Inside Perspectives: GoodFellas

October 30, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: SCORSESE presents Goodfellas. There will be a post-screening discussion with Film & Media Studies faculty member Cynthia Felando.

Scorsese explores the life of organized crime with this gritty account of mobster and FBI informant Henry Hill. Set to a true-to-period rock soundtrack, the story details the rise and fall of Hill who grows up idolizing the “wise guys” in his impoverished Brooklyn neighborhood. GoodFellas was rewarded with six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. GoodFellas was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress.