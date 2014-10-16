Calendar » Inside Perspectives: Mean Streets

October 16, 2014 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: SCORSESE presents Mean Streets and a post-screening Q&A with screenwriter Mardik Martin, and the producer of Baghdad to Hollywood, Ramy Katrib. There will be a reception following the Q&A.

A grasp of the texture of day-to-day life, the rhythm and cadences of street talk, and a command of cinema’s visual possibilities makes Mean Streets one of the pivotal films of the 1970s. Using documentary-style realism, Scorsese presents a world that he and screenwriter Mardik Martin witnessed in New York’s Little Italy, with a soundtrack of hit songs like “Be My Baby” and “Jumping Jack Flash.” In 1997, this film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.