INSIDE PERSPECTIVES: NEO-NOIR AND THE CONTEMPORARY CITY - BLADE RUNNER

May 27, 2015 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Blade Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982) adopts the noir style as it evokes the not-so-distant “futurescape” of Los Angeles, a dystopian city-world corroded by acid rain. Harrison Ford plays Deckard, a hunter of replicants, androids created to look “more human than human.” Their quest for a longer life span brings them to Earth, where they become a challenge to Deckard’s abilities and his ethical boundaries. Selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, Blade Runner is now regarded as one of the best science fiction films ever made.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Chris Jenkins (Award-winning documentarian and UCSB Department of Film & Media Studies production faculty member). He will discuss the cinematographic challenges in shooting a film such as Blade Runner.

Inside Perspectives is a UCSB faculty-moderated quarterly film series. This quarter the series is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film and Media Studies.